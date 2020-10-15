TAC November Exhibition: “New York Abandoned” by Greg A. Chianis

From the Tioga Arts Council:

New York Abandoned is an upcoming exhibition by photographer, Greg A. Chianis. It will open on Friday, November 6, from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Tioga Arts Council’s gallery located at 179 Front St. in Owego.

Chianis states:

“This unique collection of black and white images focuses on the abandoned structures of New York State. The image locations may be geographically diverse across the state, but they all share a common element of places that have been forgotten. Each structure has been left to die their own slow death. The cause of death in most cases is water, weather, vandalism, or simply gravity. Each image presented here is a reminder of a place that was once alive and well. These places served as someone’s home, a factory where things were made or people worked, or even a place designed to help heal people.

My goal with capturing any image of abandonment is to convey an awareness of history and time and to artistically be able to tell the viewer a story about a particular place at a particular moment. Your interpretation of these images and what you see in them is yours, and yours alone.”

The exhibition will open during Owego First Friday, but there will be no formal reception. All visitors are required to wear masks and observe social distancing while in the gallery. Groups of four or more are encouraged to make an appointment before visiting. (Otherwise, your group may be asked to wait outside.)

After the opening, the exhibition will run from November 7 – 28, 2020, Tuesday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. in Owego. It will also be available online at http://www.tiogaartscouncil.org/exhibitions and on social media.

If you would like to learn more about Greg A. Chianis and his work, go to: https://www.chianisphotography.com/. If you have any questions, email tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com.