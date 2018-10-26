TAC is beginning a new program called Sound Effect

TAC Presents New, All-Girls Podcasting Program, Sound Effect



In recognition of the dynamic intersection of the arts, creativity, and technology, TAC is recruiting participants for a new, girls-only, podcasting and service-learning program called Sound Effect. Currently, TAC is seeking 10 girls, ages 13 - 18, to participate in this new program. Although the curriculum is being developed, Sound Effect will be structured as a 12-week program in which participants commit to meeting approximately 3 – 4 hours per week for nine weeks to create a three-part podcast about an issue facing women, Tioga County, or both. Once the podcasts are created and recorded, they will air on WEBO once per week for three consecutive weeks. Key activities of this program will include:

Attending a luncheon presentation with community and nonprofit leaders to learn about issues affecting Tioga County, women, or both;

Identifying and choosing an issue to focus a three-part podcast series on;

Learning about the podcast as a technological medium for communication;

Developing a podcast series with emphasis on idea development, scripting, and interviewing;

Gaining skills related to the technical development of the podcast, including: recording, editing, and final production both at TCCA and WEBO Radio Station;

Finalizing the three-part podcast series and reflecting on their experience in the program,

Currently, TAC is seeking participants to sign-up between now and December. The program is scheduled to begin in January 2019. For additional information, please contact:

Christina Di Stefano

Executive Director

Tioga Arts Council

607.687.0785

tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com