T-Mobile Opens First Store in Otsego County; Continuing Expansion in Small Town Rural

From T-Mobile:

Wireless customers have been asking, and now T-Mobile has delivered! Today’s opening of the company’s first retail store in Oneonta, New York brings a whole new level of freedom and choice to customers in the area. T-Mobile’s new location at 5000 NY Route 23 will allow customers to choose the service plan and devices that best serve their wireless needs – from T-Mobile’s unlimited Essentials, Magenta and new Magenta MAX plans to a line-up of all of today’s best smartphones, tablets, audio devices and accessories.

The recent opening is part of T-Mobile’s continued efforts to serve more people in small towns across America, by expanding its retail footprint. Prior to the Oneonta store, the nearest T-Mobile stores were in Binghamton and Albany.

“T-Mobile retail stores offer customers the ease and convenience of connecting with our mobile experts, to see and hold a new device before buying, or to pay a bill in-person,” said Tracy Nolan, Senior Vice President, Retail, Sales & Operations, T-Mobile. “That’s why we continue to expand our retail footprint in both new and existing markets across the U.S. But whether a consumer chooses to interact with us in a store, online, or via an app, it’s our mission to help keep them connected and to provide un-paralleled service.”