Syracuse Nationals 2020 Event Status Update

From Right Coast, Inc:

President Rob O’Connor announces the July 2020 NAPA Auto Parts Syracuse Nationals will be

postponed this year, and will resume its annual event next July 16, 17, and 18 2021.

O’Connor says

“This has been a very VERY difficult decision.

We have taken into consideration every element of our show; The economic impact that postponing this event will have on our vendors, local and regional businesses including travel and tourism. The Syracuse Nationals drives over 14.5 million dollars into the local economy each year, and accounts for more than 8,000 hotel room nights.

I’m concerned not only for the vendors who rely on our event for income, but all of the local businesses, non-profit partners, and charities who rely on the Syracuse Nationals. Over 20 years, Right Coast, Inc. has raised more than 1.75 million dollars for local and regional charitable organizations.

This decision has not been made quickly or without the careful consideration of every person and business affected. I want everyone to know we have painstakingly explored every available option, but at this time, we have concluded that out of concern for the health and safety of everyone we must postpone this year’s Syracuse Nationals until July 2021’’.



Right Coast, Inc. is currently in the process of renewing their 5-year contract with The New York

State Fair. This new contract is expected to be finalized within the next several weeks and

solidifies the venue for the Syracuse Nationals through July 2025, and extends our partnership

with the New York State Fair.