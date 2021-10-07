Synergy Athletics 5K Pump and Run to Benefit Local Charity

From Synergy Athletics:

VESTAL, NY – Synergy Athletics is hosting the 3rd Annual Pump ‘n Run 5K on Saturday, October 9, 11:00am at the Vestal Rail Trail. The Pump ‘n Run 5K adds a unique twist to the average fun run by measuring both strength and endurance. Participants will have the option to take 20 seconds off their race time for each successful bench press they complete at packet pick up. Youth 12 and under and Masters 50+ will have the option to take 20 seconds off their race time for each successful wall ball pass completed in a 30 second time period.



The race is open to everyone, not just Synergy members and the bench press/wall ball pass is optional.

· Run/Walk only option

o Vestal Rail Trail Saturday October 9 at 11:00am

· Bench Press/Wall Ball Pass option at Participant Packet Pick-up

o Synergy Endwell Thursday October 7 – 3:00 – 7:00pm

o Synergy Vestal Friday October 8 – 3:00 – 7:00pm

Synergy Athletics is proud to continue its partnership within our community! Proceeds from this year’s Pump-N-Run will support HCA – Helping Celebrate Abilities. HCA has excelled in providing programs and services to people of ALL ABILITIES since 1947. Top sponsors for this event include: Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield and Ascension Lourdes, as well as BTC Concrete Supply, Norwex Sales Consultant Melissa Edmunds, and Endwell Family Physicians. Prizes donated by: Head over Heels, Serenity Body Works, Lisa Martinkovic – Rodan+Fields, and Barbells of Binghamton. Water station and post-race snacks donated by State Farm Agent Alexa Langeland.

There is still time to register using the following link: https://synergy5k.itsyourrace.com/

Participants can register day of event as well.