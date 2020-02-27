“Sweet Charity” ignites a jazzed-up March at Binghamton University

From Binghamton University:

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton University Theatre Department will open its first musical of 2020, Sweet Charity, at 8 p.m. Friday, March 13, in the Watters Theater in the Fine Arts Building, on campus.



Sweet Charity, directed and choreographed by David Wynen and music directed by Robyn Womersley, tells the tale of taxi dancer Charity Hope Valentine and her misadventures in love, life and the Fandango Ballroom. The cast features Binghamton University undergraduate and graduate students.



In Sweet Charity, written by Neil Simon with music by Cy Coleman, lyrics by Dorothy Fields and originally conceived, staged and choreographed by Bob Fosse, audiences will be rooting for Charity to protect her wide-open heart.

No matter how many times love shoves her back, she charges forward knowing that someday it will be hers. Putting her best foot forward lands her with all the wrong men in all the wrong places, so what happens when she has to stand still? Where the “fickle finger of fate” points her to in the end…you’ll have to attend to find out.



Additional performances for Sweet Charity will be at 8 p.m. March 14, 20, 21, and a matinée performance will be at 2 p.m. March 22.



Tickets are on sale now at the Anderson Center Box Office. Call 607-777-2787 or visit the show information page to purchase tickets and learn more about the production. Ticket prices are $20 adults, $15 senior, $10 students.