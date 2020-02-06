Susquehanna SPCA benefit dinner is this Friday

From the Susquehanna SPCA:

COOPERSTOWN, NY – Volunteers on behalf of the Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SQSPCA) will host a Brooks’ BBQ Chicken Dinner on Friday, February 7 at Christ Episcopal Church. The event is being underwritten by Matt and Mary-Margaret Sohns and local businesses, with proceeds going to the shelter.

The dinner, part of Cooperstown Winter Carnival 2020, will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. in the church Parish Hall at 69 Fair Street. Dinners – eat in or to go – will include a chicken half, baked potato, coleslaw, roll, butter, dessert and cider for the suggested donation of $10.

“Through increased efficiencies and training, the number of animals cared for by the Susquehanna SPCA continues to rise. Last year, the shelter cared for almost 900 animals, versus just under 800 in 2018, and adoptions in 2019 were up 17 percent.

“These significant increases would not be possible without support from generous volunteers, community members and businesses,” said Executive Director Stacie Haynes.

Chicken dinner meals may be reserved in advance by calling (607) 547-8111, extension 100. Tickets are being sold at the shelter, 4841 State Highway 28, or at the door until sold out. Advance registration/purchase is appreciated.

Proceeds from the dinner will go toward shelter expenses and programs. In operation since 1917, the Susquehanna SPCA is a 501c3 charitable organization committed to caring for homeless, surrendered, and seized companion animals and finding them loving, forever homes. For more information or to donate, visit www.sqspca.org