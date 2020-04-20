Susquehanna County Commissioner’s food distribution week

From the office of Senator Kirsten Gillibrand:

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand urged Congress to expand health care coverage for all Americans in the next phase of coronavirus relief legislation. Millions of Americans have lost their jobs – and their employer-based benefits – as the coronavirus pandemic has forced workplaces to close or limit services. Senator Gillibrand and her colleagues are urging congressional leadership to ensure that those who have lost employer-based benefits, as well as uninsured and underinsured Americans, will have access to health insurance throughout this public health crisis.