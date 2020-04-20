Susquehanna County Commissioner’s food distribution week

From the Susquehanna County Commissioner:
The food collected and purchased thru donations for the residents of Susquehanna County that are in need will be distributed starting this week at mobile pantries throughout the area. Reservations are recommended at most locations. The times and locations are:
4/21 Little Meadows 12-2/5-6 pm Little Meadows United Methodist Church 607-372-0351
4/24 Montrose 2-4 pm Endless Mountains Health Care (Hospital) 570-278-5529
4/24 Montrose 11-1 pm United Methodist Church No Reservations
4/24 Harford 3:30-5:30 pm Harford 1st Congregational Church 570-756-2752
4/27 Thompson 4-6 pm Thompson Fire Hall 570-442-1038
4/28 Great Bend 11-1 pm Great Bend United Methodist Church No Reservations
5/4 Lenoxville 4-6 pm Lenoxville Community Center 570-942-3008
Financial donations are still being taken by sending them to: Susquehanna County Food Drive, 31 Lake Ave, Montrose, PA 18801.