Susquehanna County Commissioner’s food distribution week

From the Susquehanna County Commissioner:

The food collected and purchased thru donations for the residents of Susquehanna County that are in need will be distributed starting this week at mobile pantries throughout the area.  Reservations are recommended at most locations.  The times and locations are:

4/21     Little Meadows    12-2/5-6 pm       Little Meadows United Methodist Church           607-372-0351

4/24     Montrose             2-4 pm                Endless Mountains Health Care (Hospital)            570-278-5529

4/24     Montrose             11-1 pm               United Methodist Church                                No Reservations

4/24     Harford                3:30-5:30 pm       Harford 1st Congregational Church                  570-756-2752

4/27     Thompson           4-6 pm                 Thompson Fire Hall                                             570-442-1038

4/28     Great Bend         11-1 pm               Great Bend United Methodist Church           No Reservations

5/4       Lenoxville             4-6 pm               Lenoxville Community Center                              570-942-3008

Financial donations are still being taken by sending them to: Susquehanna County Food Drive, 31 Lake Ave, Montrose, PA  18801.

