Susquehanna County approves $572,470.00 in CARES grant funds to County Emergency Service agencies and small businesses to help in the fight against COVID-19

From the office of the Susquehanna County Chief Clerk:

Susquehanna County is proud to announce the donation of $572,470.02 to County Emergency Services Agencies and small business in the County. These funds, provided thru the Corona Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), were given to the County to utilize for the Covid-19 County Relief Block Grant Program.

To date, $294,325.05 were approved for Emergency Services Agencies and $278,144.97 were approved for small businesses.

The Susquehanna County Commissioners continue to do all that they can to assist our Community as they continue to deal with the virus.