SUSAN B. ANTHONY LIST ENDORSES CLAUDIA TENNEY IN RACE FOR CONGRESS

From the Office of Rep. Claudia Tenney:



New Hartford, N.Y.- Susan B. Anthony List (SBA List) announced today their endorsement of Claudia Tenney in her race for Congress.



“Claudia Tenney has a 100% pro-life voting record. During her time in the New York State Assembly, she was a pro-life champion, valiantly standing up to pro-abortion forces,” said the Honorable Marilyn Musgrave, SBA List VP of Government Affairs. “She understands that the extreme abortion agenda of New York’s elites is radically out of step with their constituents’ values and is precisely the woman the people of New York’s 22nd District deserve to fight for their pro-life, pro-Trump views. We look forward to working with her once again in Washington.”



“I am excited to announce SBA List’s support of my campaign for Congress. As a single mother, the issue of life is personal to me. SBA List is one of the only organizations in the country that offer support for both the baby and mother,” said Tenney. “Throughout my time in Albany and Washington I have been a leader on the issue of life and protecting mothers. I am looking forward to partnering with SBA List once again in this important fight.”



SBA List is one of the leading pro-life advocacy networks in the country. SBA List’s network stretches to every corner of the country and is made up of more than 700,000 Americans.



SBA List combines politics with policy, investing heavily in voter education to ensure that pro-life Americans know where their lawmakers stand on protecting the unborn, and in issue advocacy, advancing pro-life laws through direct lobbying and grassroots campaigns.

