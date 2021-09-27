Survival-mode across time in Three Acts at Binghamton University

From The Binghamton University Theatre Department:
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — The Binghamton University Theatre Department announces its first show of the 2021-22 season: Triptych: An Experience in Three Acts. The three one-act plays: Self Help in the Anthropocene by Kristin Idaszak; The Stronger by August Strindberg; and The Jewish Wife by Bertolt Brecht — linked together by live song — combine to spotlight three women in a cross-section of time and circumstance. Directed by Elizabeth Mozer, Triptych opens Thursday, Oct. 21, and will run for five performances in the Anderson Center’s Chamber Hall at Binghamton University.
The three one-act plays address unexpected, radical change and our responses to it. Self Help in the Anthropocene is set in the near future in the wake of an environmental crisis; The Stronger shares a pivotal event between two early 20th-century women; The Jewish Wife zeros in on moments leading up the unknown in 1935. Mozer, together with the student cast, explores how environmental and social politics affect the intimate lives of these characters and the worlds they live in.
Evening performances for Triptych will be at 8 p.m. Oct. 21, 22 and 23, and matinee performances will be at 2 p.m. Oct. 23 and 24.
Tickets are on sale now at the Anderson Center Box Office. Call 607-777-2787 or visit bit.ly/bingu-tix to purchase tickets and learn more about the production.
Note the following terms of use regarding patrons attending in-person Theatre events at Binghamton University:
- COVID-19 POLICY: All persons 12 years and older upon entering the theater must show identification along with proof of being fully vaccinated or a negative diagnostic COVID-19 test from an accredited test provider (such as a drugstore chain or diagnostic lab) within 72 hours of curtain time (home test kit results are not acceptable). Acceptable forms of proof are a CDC-issued vaccination card (photo okay), New York State Excelsior Pass (epass.ny.gov), Pennsylvania Immunization Record and New Jersey Docket App. All persons, regardless of vaccination status, must wear a mask while indoors. All persons under the age of 12 can be admitted without proof of vaccination or negative diagnostic COVID-19 test, and must remain masked at all times.
- Audience members are advised that if they are feeling unwell, have symptoms of COVID-19 or have recently been exposed to someone with the disease to call the Box Office at 607-777-ARTS to arrange for a refund or ticket exchange.
- Due to the changing nature of the COVID–19 pandemic, these rules may be updated between the time of your ticket purchase and your event. Check the Anderson Center website for any updates prior to coming to your event.