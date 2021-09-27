Survival-mode across time in Three Acts at Binghamton University

From The Binghamton University Theatre Department:

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — The Binghamton University Theatre Department announces its first show of the 2021-22 season: Triptych: An Experience in Three Acts. The three one-act plays: Self Help in the Anthropocene by Kristin Idaszak; The Stronger by August Strindberg; and The Jewish Wife by Bertolt Brecht — linked together by live song — combine to spotlight three women in a cross-section of time and circumstance. Directed by Elizabeth Mozer, Triptych opens Thursday, Oct. 21, and will run for five performances in the Anderson Center’s Chamber Hall at Binghamton University.

The three one-act plays address unexpected, radical change and our responses to it. Self Help in the Anthropocene is set in the near future in the wake of an environmental crisis; The Stronger shares a pivotal event between two early 20th-century women; The Jewish Wife zeros in on moments leading up the unknown in 1935. Mozer, together with the student cast, explores how environmental and social politics affect the intimate lives of these characters and the worlds they live in.

Evening performances for Triptych will be at 8 p.m. Oct. 21, 22 and 23, and matinee performances will be at 2 p.m. Oct. 23 and 24.

Tickets are on sale now at the Anderson Center Box Office. Call 607-777-2787 or visit bit.ly/bingu-tix to purchase tickets and learn more about the production.

Note the following terms of use regarding patrons attending in-person Theatre events at Binghamton University: