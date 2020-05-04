SUNY Morrisville Norwich Campus partners with community organizations to raise money to hold three local food drives

From The SUNY Morrisville:

NORWICH, N.Y. — The SUNY Morrisville Norwich Campus, Roots & Wings, and Cornell Cooperative Extension are partnering to help those in need in their local community.

They’re accepting donations for a free local dairy and agricultural drive-thru planned on Thursdays; May 7, May 21 and June 4 at the Chenango County Fairgrounds. It will be held from 2 p.m. until supplies run out. Patrons are asked not to line up earlier than start time for this event.

The event will help those in need in the Norwich and surrounding community, as well as support the local dairy and agricultural industries in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Food pantries typically have difficulty in securing and distributing perishable food items and these drive-thru events are helping to address this,” said Lindsey Lefevre, director of the Norwich Campus.

Donated money will go toward filling bags of locally sourced and purchased food. To donate go to www.morrisville.edu/norwich-drive.

So far, Chobani has committed to donating 100 cases of yogurt per drive-thru event. Items will vary from week to week, based on donations, with plans to include butter, cheese, milk, eggs, fresh fruits and vegetables, and nonperishable items for each family that participates.

Additionally, the R.C. Smith Foundation, along with two additional anonymous foundations, have donated nearly $10,000 toward this effort. Local businesses, including Preferred Mutual Insurance, in addition to dozens of individual donors, have raised an additional $3,500 to purchase local products for the drive.

Other quick facts:

Patrons will be given one bag per car.

Items will be placed in the trunk of the vehicle.

The milk, from Upstate Farms, is pasteurized.

Proper social distancing, safety and public health hygiene practices will be adhered to throughout the event. Patrons must remain in their vehicles at all times.

“Thanks to the early support of the Big M in Sherburne and to the Chenango County Ag Society and Tuller’s Catering for the use of the grounds and space at the Chenango County Fairgrounds. Without all of this support, none of this would be possible,” Lefevre said.

