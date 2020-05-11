SUNY Delhi to Offer Gap Scholarships to Cover Students’ Financial Shortfalls

From SUNY Delhi:

DELHI, NY (05/11/2020) Starting in the Fall 2020 semester, SUNY Delhi will provide scholarships to returning students residing on campus to help cover modest financial shortfalls affecting the students’ ability to pay their housing fees and stay enrolled in college. The Residential Student Success Scholarships will be awarded once per semester.

“A percentage of SUNY Delhi students have some level of unmet financial need every year,” said John Padovani, assistant vice president for Student Life at SUNY Delhi. “This means that after grants, loans, scholarships, family contributions, and the income generated from students working 20 hours a week, a student still lacks sufficient funds to continue their studies. For as little as $100, the Residential Student Success Scholarship can provide additional funding to allow students to complete their degrees.”

To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must be full-time returning students in good academic standing residing on campus. Qualified students can apply for the scholarship by completing SUNY Delhi’s general scholarship application.

For more information, please email scholarships@delhi.edu or call (607) 746-4530.