SUNY Delhi to Host Chaine des Rotisseurs Northeast Regional Young Chef Competition

DELHI, NY – On Saturday, March 14, 2020, SUNY Delhi will host the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs Northeast Regional Young Chef 2020 Culinary Competition. The competition will pit four young chefs against each other to impress a distinguished panel of American Culinary Federation approved judges. The winner will advance to the national competition to be held in June.

Founded in Paris, France, Chaîne des Rôtisseurs is the world’s oldest international gastronomic society. The young chef competition encourages and promotes the culinary expertise of young chefs under the age of 27.

In the competition, contestants will make a 3-course meal from a basket of mystery ingredients. Each will have 30 minutes to write a menu and 3.5 hours to prepare an appetizer, entre, and dessert. Only one protein, Cornish game hen, has been revealed ahead of time. Contestants will also have access to common stock items.

SUNY Delhi will be represented by culinary arts management major Alexander Goldstein, 20, of Staten Island, NY. Last year, SUNY Delhi student Carly Yezzo won the national competition and will represent the USA in the international competition in Paris, France, in the fall of 2020.

Date: Saturday, March 14, 2020

Time: Competition 6:00-11.00 a.m; Award ceremony 2 p.m.

Location: 2nd floor of Alumni Hall at SUNY Delhi, Delhi, NY

