SUNY Delhi Student Emergency Fund Raises Over $40,000

From SUNY Delhi:

DELHI, NY – During a fundraising campaign that ran from March to June of this year, SUNY Delhi’s Student Emergency Fund Challenge raised $40,869, an amount that was matched by an anonymous donor to the SUNY Impact Foundation.

Established by the College Foundation at Delhi in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the goal of the Student Emergency Fund is to help SUNY Delhi students who encounter unforeseen financial emergencies or catastrophic events. Types of expenses covered include temporary loss of income, emergency medications or medical care costs, assistance to living expenses, and travel costs related to a death or illness in the immediate family. Priority is given to students whose enrollment at SUNY Delhi may be at risk due to unexpected expenses.

“Our students were in need, and our alumni, faculty, and friends really answered the call,” said Michael Sullivan, vice president of college advancement at SUNY Delhi. “In mid-April, an anonymous donor to the SUNY Impact Foundation volunteered to match all gifts donated to SUNY campuses up to $50,000 in support of campus-based student emergency funds. This provided great motivation for our community, and in just six weeks, we raised $40,869 eligible for a matching gift. We are grateful for these champions who took the opportunity to double their donations to help Delhi students.”

The College Foundation at Delhi was founded in 1964 as a 501(c)3 not-for-profit corporation to accept and manage gifts to SUNY Delhi to benefit students. Learn more at delhi.edu/about/advancement/college-foundation.

The SUNY Impact Foundation was established in 2016 to facilitate partnerships between the philanthropic community and the SUNY system. Learn more at sunyimpactfoundation.org.

