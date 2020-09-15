SUNY Delhi Rises Again in Latest U.S. News and World Report Best College Rankings

From SUNY Delhi:

DELHI, NY – SUNY Delhi surpassed its previous standing in multiple categories in the 2021 Best Colleges rankings by the U.S. News & World Report, released September 14. The annual report ranks schools nationwide according to their performance on diverse measures of academic quality. These include graduation and retention rate, class sizes, faculty resources, financial resources, student excellence, and expert opinion.

SUNY Delhi was ranked #14 in Best Regional Colleges for 2021. SUNY Delhi was also ranked #8 in Top Public Schools and #6 in Best Colleges for Veterans in the North Region. Each category saw a rise from the previous year.

For the second consecutive year, SUNY Delhi made the list of top performers on social mobility, ranking #22. Social mobility measures how well schools graduate students who received Pell grants, which are typically awarded to students whose family income is less than $50,000 annually. SUNY Delhi also ranked #12 among regional colleges whose bachelor’s degree students graduated with the least amount of student debt.

“I am pleased to see SUNY Delhi’s continual commitment to student success validated as our institution continues to rise in these rankings,” said SUNY Delhi President Michael Laliberte. “We are proud to offer affordable, competitive degrees in an inclusive learning environment.”

To view the full rankings, please visit www.usnews.com/colleges

SUNY Delhi is a member of the State University of New York, the largest comprehensive university system in the U.S. Delhi’s dynamic, hands-on approach to education includes over 60 academic programs leading to baccalaureate degrees in specialized program areas, including Hospitality Management, Business and Professional Golf Management, Golf Course Management, Information Technology Management, Architectural Design and Building, Construction Management, Business and Technology Management, Criminal Justice, Mechatronics Technology, Facilities Management, Healthcare Management, Human Resources Management, and Veterinary Science Technology.

