SUNY Delhi Honors Outstanding Alumni with Awards

From SUNY Delhi:

The awards will be presented at a virtual stay-at-homecoming and reunion event on October 23

DELHI, NY In a year marked by so many changes, SUNY Delhi is proud to announce its annual Alumni Awards and continue a 43-year tradition of recognizing exceptional individuals who enhance the college’s Alumni Association. This year, the college will recognize the award recipients at SUNY Delhi’s Virtual Reunion and Stay-at-Homecoming on the evening of Friday, October 23.

The 2020 honorees are Peter Gioffe of Delhi, NY, Sandra Wiltshire of Walden, NY, Rohan Johnson of Kingston, NY, and Lori Barnes of Canastota and formerly Delhi, NY.

Peter Gioffe will receive the 2020 Distinguished Alumnus Award. Gioffe is Chief Executive Officer and President of the Delaware National Bank of Delhi. He earned two associate degrees from SUNY Delhi in accounting and business administration. He graduated in 1994 and continued his education at Regents College where he earned a bachelor’s degree. A lifelong resident of Delhi, Gioffe began his banking career at Delaware National Bank and held many positions through the years, including Human Resources Officer, Vice President, and Comptroller. He is also very active in the community, serving the First Presbyterian Church of Delhi as a Trustee and supporting local youth as both a coach and avid sports spectator. According to Professor Charles Mole of SUNY Delhi’s School of Business and Hospitality, who nominated Gioffe, “few college graduates have accomplished so much and served so many before they turn fifty. The SUNY Delhi college community can be extremely proud to be represented by such an alum.”

Sandra Wiltshire will receive the 2020 Distinguished Alumna Award. Wiltshire is a NYS Licensed Veterinary Technician and Certified Veterinary Practice Manager who serves as Associate Professor and Biology Department Chairperson at SUNY Ulster. She is a 1972 graduate of SUNY Delhi’s veterinary science technology program and earned a bachelor’s degree in animal science from Cornell University in 1974. Wiltshire was instrumental in helping to establish a representative voice for veterinary technicians in 1970 through the NYS Association of Veterinary Technicians. She founded Sundown Veterinary Management Consulting which provides practice management guidance for veterinary hospitals. Sandra Wiltshire has many professional affiliations that are a testament to her commitment to excellence in veterinary medicine, including service on veterinary technology program committees at both SUNY Ulster and SUNY Delhi. Garnetta Santiago, president of the NYS Association of Veterinary Technicians and fellow Delhi alum, nominated Sandra Wiltshire for “all the contributions she has made to the veterinary science profession for more than 50 years.”

Rohan Johnson will be recognized with the Alumnus of Merit Award. Johnson is a USA Basketball Associate Licensed Coach and founder/owner of Lion Heart Basketball, LLC, a personal basketball training program focused on helping players as well as the community. The mission of Johnson’s organization is to “make better players on and off the court in order for them to improve themselves and their communities.” Rohan Johnson faithfully focuses his young career on teaching and mentoring youths. In addition to growing his business, he works part-time as a Community Organizer for Brothers at Bard. He uses mentorship and leadership development to change the narrative for young men of color by unlocking their potential as young collegians to provide support and guidance to each other and their high school peers. He also serves as a part-time Activities Director for the Boys & Girls Club of Ulster County. Johnson is a 2017 graduate of SUNY Delhi’s School of Liberal Arts. He also studied at SUNY New Paltz and finished his bachelor’s degree in psychology at SUNY Empire State College this year. Dr. Monica Liddle, program director and professor of Liberal Arts & Sciences at Delhi, saw a news article about Johnson heading to California to do an NBA Training Internship last March and nominated him. “Rohan’s story is inspirational,” Dr. Liddle says. “He grew up in a terrible area and made it his all-out mission to help young people in those same situations. He is doing great things with underprivileged youth in the Kingston area.”

Lori Barnes will be recognized with the 2020 Exemplary Service Award after 32 years as an integral part of SUNY Delhi’s Health & Counseling Services. Barnes retired this summer from her position as Associate Dean of Students and Director of Health & Counseling Services. She is admired for the many quality relationships she has made with students, alumni, and colleagues. She is known as a dedicated educator, role model, and mentor to countless students. She played a key role in developing a variety of programs to develop student success and leadership and led the student orientation program at SUNY Delhi for 22 years. Lori Barnes was the main creator of the college’s Bronco Check bystander intervention program to stop bullying and educate about diversity and served as the campus and community chairperson for the annual Out of the Darkness Suicide Prevention Walk. Lori Barnes received a resounding endorsement from the SUNY Delhi Alumni Council for her nomination by Assistant Director of Health Services Karen Gabriel and Vice President Emeritus of Student Life Barbara Jones.

For more information about the 2020 SUNY Delhi Alumni Award presentations, please visit www.delhi.edu/alumni/weekend.

View Online: http://delhi.meritpages.com/news/SUNY-Delhi-Honors-Outstanding-Alumni-with-Awards/17437

Attachments