SUNY Delhi Earns Military Friendly School Designation

DELHI, NY – SUNY Delhi has been designated a Military Friendly School for 2020-2021 by Victory, a veteran-owned company that measures an institution’s commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful opportunities for the military community.

More than 8,800 institutions nationwide were assessed on their military student support and retention, graduation and career outcomes, financial aid and loan repayment, culture and commitment, and more. SUNY Delhi exceeded the standards for Military Friendly in all categories examined in the study.

“SUNY Delhi is honored to receive the designation of being a Military Friendly school,” said Dr. Tomás Aguirre, Vice President for Student Life and Chief Diversity Officer at SUNY Delhi. “As a Navy veteran myself, I am proud of SUNY Delhi’s commitment to providing an environment that is conducive to the needs of our veterans.”

“As a much older veteran returning to school after 30 years, I’ve found the professors and college staff at SUNY Delhi to be very supportive and helpful in every way,” said Nelson Mondaca, a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and a student in the culinary arts management program, “The Student Financial Services office, in particular, makes sure that veterans understand all the paperwork and navigate through the application process successfully.”

SUNY Delhi helps veterans transition successfully from a military lifestyle to an academic lifestyle by offering a streamlined admission process. Once admitted as a student, veterans have access to extensive services such as peer mentoring and support, health and counseling services, and career guidance. Veteran service experience can also translate to academic credit at SUNY Delhi. Additional benefits include tutorial assistance, bill deferment, and work study programs.

The 2021-2022 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

To learn more about Veteran Affairs at SUNY Delhi, visit www.delhi.edu/veterans

