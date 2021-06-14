SUNY Delhi Culinary Grad Shines at National Event Ahead of International Competition

From SUNY Delhi:

DELHI, NY – SUNY Delhi culinary arts management graduate Carly Yezzo ’20 excelled in Kansas City last weekend at the 2021 Chaine des Rotisseurs National Culinary Weekend and Young Chef Competition. Yezzo is the 2020 winner of the national competition but missed her opportunity to compete at the international event that year due to the pandemic. This year, she was invited to the national event to practice and have her menu judged ahead of the international competition in September in Paris where the 2020 international young chef competition will be restaged along with the 2021 competition.

Though her score in Kansas City did not count in the actual competition, it was a chance for Yezzo to test her skills against her peers. She received the highest score for her dishes.

Yezzo said the event left her feeling “more motivated than ever” to represent the United States in Paris.

“I’m so thankful for the opportunity to attend the national event in Kansas City,” the Glenville, NY, native said. “I learned so much.”

Yezzo said the mystery basket of ingredients was one of the hardest she had ever received. It included striped bass, Cornish hen, and ground pork to use in either the entree or dessert, and smoked bacon for the appetizer. For her appetizer, Yezzo made smoked braised bacon and mushroom voulevant with an arugula salad and citrus vinaigrette. For her entree, she made striped bass with a Cornish hen and ground pork mousseline, carrot puree, sauteed endive, pickled shallots, and beurre blanc. Her dessert was a pistachio lime streusel financier with lime semifreddo, strawberry reduction, and fresh berries.

Carly Yezzo currently works as a line cook at Hamlet & Ghost in Saratoga Springs, NY. In Paris, she will face competitors from around the world in the international competition. The 2021 young chef to represent the USA is Gabriella O’Neil of Albany, NY.

“I want to thank SUNY Delhi for allowing me to use the campus kitchen to practice for competition and all the professors for their help and mentoring,” Yezzo said.

Chaine des Rotisseurs is the oldest culinary organization in the world. The mission of the annual Young Chefs regional, national, and international competitions is to encourage and promote the culinary expertise of young chefs under the age of 27 by exposing them to a competitive environment with their peers.

To lean more about culinary arts and other hospitality programs at SUNY Delhi, please visit delhi.edu.

View Online: http://delhi.meritpages.com/news/SUNY-Delhi-Culinary-Grad-Shines-at-National-Event-Ahead-of-International-Competition/20659

Attachments