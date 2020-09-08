SUNY Delhi Appoints Dr. Thomas Jordan as Provost

From SUNY Delhi:

SUNY Delhi has appointed Dr. Thomas Jordan as the Provost and Vice President for Academic Programs and Services. He began his new role at the start of the Fall 2020 semester.

“After a comprehensive national search, we are very fortunate to welcome Dr. Thomas Jordan to the SUNY Delhi community,” said SUNY Delhi President Michael Laliberte. “He is uniquely qualified to lead the academic division at SUNY Delhi. His extensive experience in providing academic services that promote student success is a perfect match for our mission and goals. Additionally, his familiarity with SUNY, our students, and our region will enable him to hit the ground running from day one.”

“I am excited to become a part of SUNY Delhi’s student-centered environment and close-knit community,” said Dr. Jordan. “I look forward to supporting SUNY Delhi’s tradition of academic excellence while working to make sure our programs and services remain innovative and competitive.”

Thomas Jordan comes to SUNY Delhi from the University of Lynchburg, where he served as the Assistant Provost. Prior to that, he served as the Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of SUNY Bronx Educational Opportunity Center.

Jordan received a B.A. in Sociology from Hunter College, an M.A. in Higher Education Administration from New York University, and an M.A. in Philosophy and Ph.D. in Sociology from The Graduate Center, City University of New York (CUNY). His areas of interest are classical theory, contemporary theory, social stratification, social inequality, race and ethnicity, minority groups, education, and aging.

Jordan will succeed Dr. Susan Deane, who has served as Interim Provost since March and is returning to her role as Dean of the School of Nursing.

