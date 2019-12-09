SUNY Delhi Alumni Honored for Contributions to Golf

FROM: SUNY DELHI:

DELHI, NY (12/09/2019) Two business and professional golf management (PGM) graduates from SUNY Delhi earned honors for PGA professionals from the Central New York PGA this month.

Jim Ironside ’08 received the Horton Smith Award, recognizing him as a model educator for his outstanding and continuing contributions to professional education.

Ryan Evans ’11 received the Youth Player Development Award for leadership in providing opportunities and experiences for juniors to learn and play better golf.

The award ceremony was held December 5 at the Drumlins Country Club in Syracuse, New York.

“I’m very happy that Jim and Ryan have been recognized for their efforts,” said SUNY Delhi PGM Program Director Tom Philion.

“They both demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities as students at SUNY Delhi. Ryan was the PGM Club president and Jim was very active in community service. Both of them call Central New York home and have made incredible contributions to the game right here in their own backyard.”

Jim Ironside was most recently the Tournament Director for New York State Golf Association NYSGA in Syracuse, NY.

Ryan Evans is the Head Golf Professional at Conklin Player’s Club near Binghamton.

According to Philion, SUNY Delhi’s PGM program provides everything a student needs to succeed in the industry from state-of-the art facilities and award-winning faculty to networking opportunities and internships.

Graduates of the PGM program are employed across the country with a 100 percent job placement rate in the industry.

About Central New York PGA

The Central New York PGA is one of 41 geographic sections which make up the PGA of America. With over 200 PGA Member Professionals and apprentices promoting golf in upstate New York, this association represents the finest avenue for reaching golf enthusiasts of all ages.

The CNY PGA extends from the Thousand Islands in the north to Binghamton in the Southern Tier.

With a presence at more than 100 facilities within its boundaries, the CNY PGA and its professionals are recognized as the foremost authority on all aspects of the golf industry.

About SUNY Delhi’s Degree in Business and Professional Golf Management

SUNY Delhi’s bachelor’s program in Business and Professional Golf Management (PGM) is the only program in New York State approved by the State Education Department.

The program provides a hands-on learning environment with real-world experience, taught by award-winning faculty that is made up of PGA members with more than 70 years of combined experience.

Facilities include a beautifully maintained 18-hole golf course, a 25-station driving range, a 6,000 sq. ft. practice green, a model pro shop, a 24,000 sq. ft. indoor practice facility, a golf club design & repair center, swing analysis lab, and a state-of-the-art golf simulator.

For more information, please visit delhi.edu or contact the PGM Program Director Thomas Philion at 607-746-4678 or philiota@delhi.edu.

View Online: http://delhi.meritpages.com/news/SUNY-Delhi-Alums-Honored-for-Contributions-to-Golf-by-Central-New-York-PGA/12958