SUNY Brrome Theater Production, “Curtains Up on Broadway”

SUNY Broome’s Theater program is currently rehearsing for “Curtains Up on Broadway,” a selection of scenes from stage and film masterpieces.

Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 and 22 in the Angelo Zuccolo Little Theatre, located in the SUNY Broome Student Center. Make reservations anytime by emailing baconkm@sunybroome.edu or calling 778-5191 with your name and phone extension.

SUNY Broome Theater students rehearse ‘Fences’

Pictured are scenes in rehearsal from three of the Pulitzer Prize winning plays:. “Fences,” “Look Homeward Angel” and “Doubt, a Parable.” Theater director Katherine Bacon is pictured ,as she is appearing along with her students in one role.

Please attend what will be an entertaining and educational evening of celebrated dramatic works with live music. As usual, the show starts at 7:30 p.m. and is over by 9!