SUNY Broome will welcome students on Monday, Jan. 27 for spring semester

From the offices at SUNY Broome:

SUNY Broome will welcome students on Monday, Jan. 27, for the first day of the Spring 2020 semester.

As of Jan. 24, 2020, 4,253 students are enrolled at SUNY Broome. Enrollment numbers are subject to change during the semester.

Enrollment at a glance:

Of the students enrolled, 66.5 percent are full-time students and 33.5 percent are part-time.

58.6 percent are female and 41.4 percent are male.

Approximately 58.4 percent are from Broome County, 37.6 percent from another New York State county, 3.3 percent from out of state and another 0.7 percent from another country.

Traditional, campus-only students number 2,845 (66.9 percent) while 735 (17.3 percent) students take courses both on campus and online, and 673 (15.8 percent) are online-only.

Highlights this semester include the opening of the Culinary and Event Center in downtown Binghamton, at the site of the historic Carnegie Library. The $21.5 million facility houses the college’s popular Hospitality programs, which include Culinary Arts, Event Management, Lodging and Casino Management, and Restaurant Management.

The facility features state-of-the-art amenities such as garde manger, production and demonstration kitchens, a fully equipped beverage lab for mixology classes, a full-dining room, a state-of-the-art lecture hall for cooking demonstrations, high-tech classroom space, and more. Originally built in 1903 in the Classical Beaux-Arts style, the building contains many historic touches, from the plaster to the painstakingly restored woodwork, a terrazzo floor with a Grecian key pattern, and two faux fireplaces in the main-floor student lounge.