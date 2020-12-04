SUNY Broome Toastmasters Fall 2020 Humorous Video and Table Topics Contest

TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY — On December 4, 2020, at 3 pm, via Zoom, SUNY Broome’s Toastmasters Public Speaking Club, Speakers of the House, together with Student Activities and Domino’s Pizza, is hosting a student humorous video contest.

Students will submit in advance 5-minute humorous videos. The winner will be chosen by all in attendance on Zoom on December 4, 2020.

On December 11, 2020, at 3 pm, via Zoom, the club will host a Table Topics contest of impromptu speaking. Students will be given a topic, and will speak for 1-2 minutes on the topic.

The winners of the film contest will have their film shared with the campus, and will receive free pizzas from Domino’s. All contestants in the Table Topics contest will also receive free pizzas.

All current students are invited to enter.

Domino’s has generously agreed to donate up to an additional 20 certificates for free pizzas to the SUNY Broome student food pantry.

Link:

https://zoom.us/j/96147800241?pwd=dS9ET25BMWpvRnlRcUZCTmtwYStpdz09