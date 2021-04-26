SUNY Broome to Host Virtual Open House for Prospective and Accepted Students, Apr. 24-28

From SUNY Broome:

Town of Dickinson, NY — SUNY Broome will host “Virtual Open House”; a virtual event geared towards prospective and accepted students. The event will kick off on Saturday, April 24 at 10 a.m. with a live Q&A Panel featuring representatives from Admissions, Financial Aid, Student Life, Advising, student support services, and much more! The panel session will be followed by a Financial Aid Webinar at 11:15 a.m. where students and their families can get one-on-one assistance with the financial aid process.

Starting Monday, April 26, SUNY Broome will be holding academic program breakout sessions for students who are interested in programs in STEM, Liberal Arts, Health Sciences, and Business & Professional Studies! During these sessions, students will have the opportunity to virtually meet their future professors, ask questions about the program, and get an idea of what SUNY Broome is all about.

Those interested can learn more about the event and register at sunybroome.edu/openhouse

Link to Digital Release: SUNY Broome’s Spring Virtual Open House: April 24-28