SUNY Broome to host virtual commencement ceremony to celebrate the class of 2020

From SUNY Broome:

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — SUNY Broome will go virtual to celebrate the graduating class of 2020 at 1p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

SUNY Broome President Kevin Drumm will be joined by members of the college community in a special online graduation celebration that will be delivered via video live stream on YouTube and Facebook Live. The virtual ceremony will be the first of its kind for the College.

921 graduates will be honored during the ceremony. The ages of the graduates range from 17 to 65.

Graduates, friends, family and loved ones can participate in the virtual celebration by submitting a special message on our digital Congrats Board by visiting: sunybroome.edu/broomegrad20

Join us as we celebrate the Class of 2020!Watch the Virtual Commencement Celebration LIVE at: sunybroome.edu/graduation