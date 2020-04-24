SUNY Broome to Host Online Edition of Spring Open House this Weekend

From SUNY Broome:

SUNY Broome will be hosting a special Online Edition of the Spring Open House event this Saturday, April 25, 2020 between 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

To view a list of panelists and learn more please visit sunybroome.edu/openhouse

The event is open to the community and will feature an interactive panel hosted by professionals from admissions, career services, financial aid, academic advising and student affairs. Visitors can access a wide range of videos and helpful resources that will provide them with information about becoming a SUNY Broome student. Materials will include an admissions presentation, a virtual tour of the campus, and virtual workshops such as:

Admissions – Learn the ins and outs of the enrollment process at SUNY Broome.

Focus 2 – Not sure what career path is right for you? This workshop will introduce you to Focus 2 and all of its career exploration tools.

Financial Aid – Financial Aid can be a tricky process- tune in for important information about applying for financial aid and what your award package means.

Questions can be directed to the Admissions Office at +1 (607) 778-5001 or email admissions@sunybroome.edu

A note from SUNY Broome’s enrollment team, in light of the changes brought by Covid-19: “For some students, completing a semester, year, or associates degree at SUNY Broome was always part of the big picture. For others, coming to SUNY Broome might not have been the original plan. Either way, SUNY Broome is here to help. We’ll provide virtual assistance with all of your questions on registering for classes, accessing financial aid, paying your bill, and receiving the full college experience. We offer a fully transferable, first semester schedule that can be completed online. We will also ensure support for the future…with things like transfer counseling, career guidance, and one-on-one counseling with an Admissions Counselor (available daily). We hope you will visit us at our Online Open House or sign up for a virtual visit.”

NOTE: If community members can’t make the Open House panel, they can schedule an online appointment with an Admissions representative at:

http://www1.sunybroome.edu/admissions/virtual-walk-in-wednesdays/counselors/