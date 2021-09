From SUNY Broome:

SUNY Broome will host its annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony at 9 a.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021, outside the Darwin R. Wales Center on campus.

The event, which will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the tragic events that occurred on September 11, 2001, will take place in front of the building’s flagpole.

The campus community, local community, and media are invited to attend.