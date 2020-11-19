SUNY Broome to admit entire Windsor Central HS Class of 2021

From SUNY Broome:

WINDSOR, NY – Windsor Central High School’s Class of 2021 will be immediately admitted to SUNY Broome during the shared registration event, the Windsor CSD/SUNY Broome College Express Partnership. The virtual event will take place on Thursday, November 19 and Friday, November 20 from 9:45 to 11:15 a.m. in the Windsor Central High School auditorium. Students can apply for instant admission during the event.

This is the second year of the College Express Partnership. Last year, Windsor Central High School’s Class of 2020 became the first full class in history to be immediately admitted to SUNY Broome.

Whether students plan to attend SUNY Broome, have other post-high school plans or are still uncertain, they will have the opportunity to attend their local community college following graduation. While completing their senior year of high school, they can also engage in free “learning workshops,” regardless of whether they choose to attend SUNY Broome. Workshops will include such topics as scholarships, financial aid, advising, housing, placement assessment and more.

“Once again, 100% of a high school graduating class will have an established path to college – which is what makes the College Express Partnership so exceptional,” said SUNY Broome President Kevin E. Drumm. “This partnership exemplifies the community college mission: to make a high-quality, affordable college education accessible to everyone.”

“Windsor’s mission is to prepare our students to be future-ready. The College Express Partnership is a great option as they weigh their academic and professional choices after graduation. Last year’s inaugural College Express Partnership was a great success by showing how accessible higher education is to our students, and providing workshops that will help them in whatever avenue they choose. We look forward to the Class of 2021 reaping those same benefits,” said Dr. Jason Andrews, Superintendent of the Windsor Central School District.