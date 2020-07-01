SUNY Broome Reopening Plan Approved by SUNY

From SUNY Broome:

SUNY Broome Community College’s Reopening Plan has been Approved by SUNY. Plans are subject to change due to new information, guidance and/or direction from the state.

SUNY Broome has developed a detailed plan for reopening in the Fall 2020 semester. The plan offers both in-person and online classes starting Monday, August 31, 2020 and will model a traditional semester schedule. Instruction type, whether face-to-face or remote, is planned to extend the entire semester but the college is prepared to revert to all distance learning should it become necessary.

“We understand that the uncertainty of fall plans for public colleges, and many privates as well, is stressful on our SUNY Broome community so we want people to know what our plans are in the hopes of relieving some of that stress. As soon as we hear from Albany that our plan is a go, we will immediately notify everyone via mass media and on our website. And of course all of this will hinge on New Yorkers remaining vigilant in practicing COVID-19 safety precautions throughout the summer months and beyond so we don’t end up in the situation many other states are in today whose leadership hasn’t managed reopening nearly as well as New York has. SUNY Broome thanks all fellow New Yorkers for practicing sound COVID-19 safety procedures! Our success leads the nation. So, whatever happens New York will be one of the safest states in the nation to return to classes in the fall if we just keep up our good work.” said SUNY Broome President, Dr. Kevin Drumm

The following changes will be put in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic: