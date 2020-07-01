SUNY Broome Reopening Plan Approved by SUNY

From SUNY Broome:
SUNY Broome Community College’s Reopening Plan has been Approved by SUNY. Plans are subject to change due to new information, guidance and/or direction from the state.
SUNY Broome has developed a detailed plan for reopening in the Fall 2020 semester. The plan offers both in-person and online classes starting Monday, August 31, 2020 and will model a traditional semester schedule. Instruction type, whether face-to-face or remote, is planned to extend the entire semester but the college is prepared to revert to all distance learning should it become necessary.
“We understand that the uncertainty of fall plans for public colleges, and many privates as well, is stressful on our SUNY Broome community so we want people to know what our plans are in the hopes of relieving some of that stress. As soon as we hear from Albany that our plan is a go, we will immediately notify everyone via mass media and on our website. And of course all of this will hinge on New Yorkers remaining vigilant in practicing COVID-19 safety precautions throughout the summer months and beyond so we don’t end up in the situation many other states are in today whose leadership hasn’t managed reopening nearly as well as New York has. SUNY Broome thanks all fellow New Yorkers for practicing sound COVID-19 safety procedures! Our success leads the nation. So, whatever happens New York will be one of the safest states in the nation to return to classes in the fall if we just keep up our good work.” said SUNY Broome President, Dr. Kevin Drumm
The following changes will be put in place in response to the COVID-19 pandemic:
- All classrooms, labs, and lecture halls have been assessed to determine the maximum capacity while adhering to social distancing guidelines
- Labs that require face-to-face, hands-on learning could be separated into multiple sections allowing for personalized instruction while reducing classroom density
- Depending on the course, some classes will be conducted in a hybrid environment with a combination of in-person and online.
- Some courses will be delivered entirely remotely, either through Blackboard or other distance learning formats.
- All residence hall bedrooms will be converted to singles, one student per room. All of SUNY Broome’s student living arrangements are “suite style”, so students will share common spaces within those suites (bathrooms, kitchens, living rooms)
- Move-in day for the residence halls will be conducted in a staggered, 4-day period starting in mid-August. Each student will be screened upon arrival.
- All classrooms, labs, campus common areas, and the residence hall will be cleaned and disinfected daily.
- Currently, all college staff and students must wear face coverings on campus when there is potential for breaching social distance, such as hallways, going across campus and in classrooms. Employees must conduct a daily self screening. Contracted employees are to be screened by their employers before coming to campus. Campus visitors are required to comply with the State Executive Order for masks as well.