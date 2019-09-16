SUNY Broome introduces entrepreneurship networking series

From SUNY Broome:

BINGHAMTON N.Y -SUNY Broome will be hosting an Entrepreneurship Networking Series on Wednesday October 2nd.

Speakers will provide insight into the business of restaurant ownership and attendees will have the opportunity to speak with them.

The session includes a networking event, and speeches form Victoria Giarratano, Kevin O’Hare, Steven Rozen, and Jim McCoy, all professionals whom have had financial restaurant experience.

Dr. Rey Wojdat, chair of Broome’s Hospitality Programs, will also host a tour of Broome’s new state-of-the-art Culinary & Event Center.

The event will take place at the Koffman Southern Tier Incubator from 2 to 5:30 pm.