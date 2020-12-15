SUNY Broome Food Pantry Fundraiser to Help Earn $1,000 in Matching Gifts – Dec. 11-18

From SUNY Broome:

TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY — The SUNY Broome Toastmasters Club is holding a pizza party and speech contest on December 11, 2020 at 3:00pm. The virtual event will also serve as the kickoff of a fundraiser for the SUNY Broome Food Pantry, run by the SUNY Broome Student Assembly.

Nearly 1/3 of college students have reported experiencing food insecurity since the start of the pandemic. The fundraiser is set to help SUNY Broome students experiencing food insecurity.

Through the generosity of two anonymous donors, up to $1,000 in donations will be matched. If $1,000 in donations is raised, that amount will be doubled to $2,000! Donations can be made online or via check:

To donate online using a credit or debit card, go to www.sunybroome.edu/gift

On the “additional information” box on the online donation form, indicate

“Toastmasters Fundraiser for SUNY Broome Food Pantry”

Or, a check can be sent to :

Broome Community College Foundation, Inc.

PO Box 1017

Binghamton, NY 13902-1017

Please note on the check: “Toastmasters fundraiser for SUNY Broome Food Pantry”

All donations to the BCC Foundation are tax deductible.

To attend the contest and virtual kickoff, join SUNY Broome today, December 11, at 3:00pm via Zoom:

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/96147800241?pwd=dS9ET25BMWpvRnlRcUZCTmtwYStpdz09

Meeting ID: 961 4780 0241

Passcode: TMBroome