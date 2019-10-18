SUNY Broome fall open house

From SUNY Broome:

Saturday, November 2, 2019 • 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. • SUNY Broome  Baldwin Gym

Discover the value, choices and opportunities that await you at SUNY Broome.

  • Find out about the admissions process, financial aid, scholarships, payment options and more.
  • Meet with faculty from over 60 programs of study.
  • Meet current students and learn about campus life at SUNY Broome. There are over 50 clubs and organizations, 12 athletic teams, student activities, on-campus housing, and more.
  • Explore the outstanding majors available and discover exciting opportunities for applied learning experiences.
  • Campus Tours and Housing Tours will be available.

