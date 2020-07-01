SUNY Broome Drive-Through event for graduates continue today, last day

SUNY Broome is hosting a graduation drive-through pickup event this week in preparation for a virtual commencement ceremony taking place on July 25. Graduates will be able to visit campus to receive a special gift bag containing their diploma cover and commemorative Class of 2020 items.
Today’s session: Tuesday,
Wednesday, July 1st, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm
Items in the special gift bag include confetti to participate in the SUNY Broome Confetti Challenge #BroomeGrad20
As SUNY Broome students join the workforce, or transfer during these uncertain times, the College wants to show support and appreciation for their hard work.
For more information on SUNY Broome Virtual Commencement Ceremony visit