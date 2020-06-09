SUNY Broome Celebrates Nursing Program Graduates as they prepare to enter the workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic

From SUNY Broome Community College:

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – SUNY Broome Community College has recognized 56 graduates from

their Nursing Program, as they prepare to start their careers and join the fight against the

COVID-19 pandemic. Many of these students will immediately enter our local workforce and

serve hospitals in the region.

“Possibly at no time in our college history have our graduating nurses been more important to

our community,” said SUNY Broome President Kevin E. Drumm. “We are so proud to send them

to hospitals and clinics across the region and so very proud of every one of them for their

additional accomplishments in making it through the current crisis. They are SUNY Broome

tough and additionally COVID-19 tough.”

When SUNY Broome’s classes shifted from face-to-face to remote learning this past March due

to COVID-19, students used online education resources, case studies, and virtual clinical

assignments to complete their required coursework to stay on track for graduation and prepare

for work on the front lines.

“Our students have participated in virtual online clinical assignments and given the activities

their complete attention,” said program chair, Susan Seibold-Simpson. “Many of them have

small children at home and work as well as go to school. While some are anxious about being

out of the clinical setting for a few months, they know they have been well-prepared.”

While in-person learning may have been cut short due to the social distancing guidelines,

students remained positive; focusing on their mission to become professional nursing leaders

within their community.

“Although I have not always known that I’ve wanted to be a nurse, I have known that I’ve wanted

to work with people.” Says Nursing Program graduate, Annie Leab. “The human connection and

the ability to positively impact those around me are only a couple of the great aspects of patient

care and nursing. I am excited to learn from those around me, and to see my fellow students

become amazing nurses and amazing people! Choosing to go into nursing is not an easy

decision, and I am genuinely proud of my classmates, and all they have (and will) accomplish!”

Many local healthcare facilities look to SUNY Broome to hire graduates armed with the skills,

knowledge, and confidence to hit the ground running in their new careers.

“In our experience, students who graduate from SUNY-Broome are ready to serve others, and

they are set up for success throughout their college experience,” Says Sharon Collette,

Manager of Ascension Talent Acquisition for Lourdes. “Lourdes Ascension continues to reap the

benefits of hiring SUNY Broome students to our Radiology-Tech positions, RN-Graduate and

Registered Nurse positions, Phlebotomy, Security, Food & Nutrition, Medical Assistant, Coding,

HIMS, and more. They graduate with excellent foundational knowledge in their field, which

paves the way for their ability to gain meaningful employment with local organizations such as

Lourdes Ascension.”

“The SUNY Broome Health Science Program benefits the health and well-being of our

community by supporting our ongoing need for qualified nursing professionals. The nurses who

graduate from SUNY Broome and come to work in our organization bring great value to our

team. They are dedicated individuals, responding to the call to serve others,” said Kay Boland,

RN, senior vice president, chief operating officer, and chief nursing officer at UHS. “The new

graduates are entering nursing at a unique time in the history of healthcare, one that is both

challenging and rewarding. They are eager to learn and grow as professionals, and that will

serve them well.”

The class of 2020 is defined by their resiliency, courage, and flexibility as the persevered

through this interrupted academic year. We are excited to celebrate the hard work and

dedication of all of our students. Graduates and their friends and family are invited to celebrate

at a virtual commencement celebration this summer.

The virtual celebration will be held on July 25th and honors those that have completed an

associate degree in their program or area of study.

For more information on the Virtual Commencement Celebration visit

http://www3.sunybroome.edu/graduation/