SUNY Broome Announces Virtual Open House Event for Prospective and Accepted Students

BINGHAMTON, NY — SUNY Broome will be hosting “Explore the Hive”; a week-long virtual event geared towards prospective and accepted students. The event will feature a wide variety of virtual information sessions and is designed to provide an inside look into life at SUNY Broome. Explore the Hive is intended to provide information about student support services and the enrollment process, financial aid, and an opportunity to meet one-on-one with academic departments and professors. Students and their families are invited to sign up and attend.

The event will begin on Monday, November 2nd and will wrap up on Saturday, November 7th with a special capstone session where students have a chance to be instantly accepted. Each day will feature multiple information sessions varying in a wide range of topics.

Session topics include:

Culinary Arts

Accessibility and Student Services

Health Sciences

STEM

Business and Professional Studies

Liberal Arts

Student Life

Admissions

Bachelor’s degree partnership programs

and more…

For more information about the event and to view all of the available sessions, visit: sunybroome.edu/explorethehive