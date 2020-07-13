SUNY Broome Announces Virtual Event Series to Help Prepare Students for Fall

From SUNY Broome:

BINGHAMTON, NY — SUNY Broome will be hosting “Explore the Hive”; a week-long virtual event geared towards prospective and accepted students. The event will feature virtual information sessions and is designed to provide an inside look into life at SUNY Broome, information about student support services and the enrollment process, financial aid, and an opportunity to meet one-on-one with academic departments. Students and their families will be able to meet with College faculty, staff and Admissions live over Zoom.

The event will run from July 13 – July 16, 2020 and will feature multiple information sessions per day varying in a wide range of topics.

Session topics include:

Culinary Arts

Bachelor’s degree partnership programs

Nursing

Accessibility Resources

Health Sciences

STEM

Business and Professional Studies

Liberal Arts

Student Affairs

Admissions

New Student Orientation

and more…

For more information about the event and to view the schedule of sessions, visit: sunybroome.edu/explorethehive