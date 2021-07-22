SUNY Board of Trustees Appoints Dr. Alberto Jose Cardelle as President of SUNY Oneonta

From the office of State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras:

Albany, NY – Upon the recommendation of State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras, the SUNY Board of Trustees today appointed Dr. Alberto Jose Cardelle as president of SUNY Oneonta. The appointment was announced by the Board of Trustees and Chancellor Malatras, and is effective on September 6, 2021.

“From our first meeting with Dr. Cardelle, I was impressed, and the entire search committee was unanimous that he would be the ideal candidate for SUNY Oneonta,” said SUNY Board Vice Chairman Cesar Perales. “His abilities go beyond his resume, which is extraordinary, as he shares a passion for creating a more equitable system in which students can thrive. As a first-generation American, Dr. Cardelle knows what it means to make one’s own way, striving to better oneself as our students do every day. Having pioneered programs like the Deans’ Anti-Racism Fund at FSU and the Hispanic Male Mentoring program, we are excited to see what Dr. Cardelle brings to SUNY Oneonta in a time when equity and inclusion needs to be at the forefront of our decision making.”

“Dr. Cardelle is an exceptional leader and we are lucky to have him join the SUNY community. Dr. Cardelle is a staunch advocate for students who has a distinguished record of not only providing more access and opportunities for students, but making sure students thrive academically,” said Chancellor Malatras. “He joins SUNY Oneonta at a pivotal moment, and I have no doubt that he will bring the campus to new heights. Thanks to College Council President Patrick Brown for leading the search process and a special thanks to Acting President Dennis Craig for leading the campus through this leadership transition.”

SUNY Oneonta College Council Chair Patrick Brown said, “I’m pleased to welcome Dr. Alberto Jose Cardelle as SUNY Oneonta’s ninth president. Over the course of his 20-year career in higher education administration, Dr. Cardelle has demonstrated leadership and strategic vision in establishing collaborative, innovative programs that have led to growth in enrollment and a greater focus on student success. I am confident that Dr. Cardelle’s commitment to accessible higher education and strong record of promoting academic excellence will serve SUNY Oneonta well.”

President Cardelle said, “Higher education provides us with the knowledge to succeed, and just as important a sense of community that is a vehicle for providing students with equity of opportunity. Accessible higher education is transformational for the individual and society as whole. That is at the forefront of what drives me in my career, and I look forward to working with SUNY Oneonta’s faculty and staff to that end. My family and I will soon make Oneonta our home, and I can’t wait to meet our new neighbors throughout the city and the surrounding area. My thanks to SUNY Board of Trustees, Chancellor Malatras, and the College Council of SUNY Oneonta for this opportunity.”

About Dr. Alberto Jose Cardelle

Dr. Cardelle has worked in higher education since 1999, focusing on areas such as student development; diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts; academic excellence; and community development, among other passions. He joins SUNY from Fitchburg State University (FSU) in Massachusetts, where he most recently served as their provost and vice president for academic affairs. This role involved providing leadership and strategic direction to faculty and staff spanning a number of schools at FSU, as well as overseeing admissions, student success services, international education, the library, and the registrar.

A champion of the core values of diversity, equity, and inclusion,Dr. Cardelle worked with colleagues at FSU to create the Leading for Change Initiative, which focused on establishing a broad array of institution-wide initiatives aimed at attaining inclusion and diversity with the long-term goal of student success and equity. The projects spawned by the initiative include a bi-annual campus climate survey, a Deans’ Anti-Racism fund, an expansion of summer-bridge programs for students requiring additional support before beginning their college career, and the Hispanic Male Mentoring program. Most recently, with a grant from the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education, he created the Heritage Language Program, aimed at providing high achieving bilingual students with both English support services and celebrating their linguistic asset of being bilingual.

Prior to his position at FSU, Dr. Cardelle spent 15 years at East Stroudsburg University, where he began his academic career as an assistant professor of public health in 1999, became department chair in 2001, and served as vice-provost, dean of the Graduate College, and dean of the College of Health Sciences.

Before he started his career in higher education, Dr. Cardelle worked for over a decade in international public health, holding positions with the North-South Center and the Fogarty International Research Center, the World Health Organization, the American Medical Student Association Foundation, and UNICEF.

A first-generation American citizen from Miami, Florida, Dr. Cardelle earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and Latin American Studies from Tulane University, a Master of Public Health degree from Boston University, and a doctoral degree in international studies from the University of Miami.

About The State University of New York

The State University of New York is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States, and more than 95 percent of all New Yorkers live within 30 miles of any one of SUNY’s 64 colleges and universities. Across the system, SUNY has four academic health centers, five hospitals, four medical schools, two dental schools, a law school, the state’s only college of optometry, and manages one US Department of Energy National Laboratory. In total, SUNY serves about 1.3 million students in credit-bearing courses and programs, continuing education, and community outreach programs. SUNY oversees nearly a quarter of academic research in New York. Research expenditures system-wide are nearly $1.1 billion in fiscal year 2021, including significant contributions from students and faculty. There are more than three million SUNY alumni worldwide, and one in three New Yorkers with a college degree is a SUNY alum. To learn more about how SUNY creates opportunity, visit www.suny.edu.