SUNY and Extreme Networks Announce Champions in Inaugural SUNY Esports League Season

From the State University of New York:

Albany, NY – State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras today congratulated esports teams from Binghamton University, University at Buffalo, SUNY Cobleskill, SUNY Plattsburgh, Stony Brook University, and Westchester Community College for winning championships in the inaugural SUNY Esports League season. With the pandemic restricting sports activity this year, SUNY partnered with Extreme Networks and LeagueSpot to launch the first-ever system-wide esports league. The 2020 fall season connected more than 1,000 players on 342 registered teams from across 45 SUNY colleges and universities for safe, socially distant competition.

“Esports continue to connect SUNY students at a pivotal time when many feel physically isolated from their friends and classmates,” said Chancellor Malatras. “As important, esports has broken down barriers and connected students with different backgrounds together. With more than 1,000 participants from 45 colleges and countless others watching and cheering on their schools throughout our inaugural season, the widespread interest and growth potential for esports is clear. I want to thank Extreme Networks and LeagueSpot for their continued partnership, and offer my congratulations to all the winners and the fans who supported them.”

Extreme Networks Chief Marketing Officer Wes Durow said, “It has been exciting to witness the development of SUNY’s esports program, as it shows their resilience as well as their ability to adapt to a challenging year. Esports have enabled everyone in the SUNY system to come together as a community without risking their safety. We’re proud to serve as the official networking provider for SUNY’s esports program and are glad we can take part in supporting the growth of this league.”

Fall champions include:

Rainbow 6 Siege: University of Buffalo

Call of Duty: Binghamton University

Rocket League: Stony Brook Esports

SSBU: SUNY Plattsburgh

Valorant: Binghamton University

Fortnite: SUNY Cobleskill

Smite: Westchester Community College

SUNY Cobleskill President Terenzio said, “Competitive spirit, creative problem solving, and teamwork are the foundations of our Fighting Tiger athletic department. Adding E-sports to the Cobleskill community is a natural fit for our students. Teamwork, and the academic and competitive spirit, can triumph in the face of new obstacles and distances placed between us. I join Chancellor Malatras in congratulating the SUNY Cobleskill Esports team, and all who were a part of this tournament, for representing this spirit so well as the vanguard of your emerging sport.”

SUNY Plattsburgh President Alexander Enyedi said, “We are proud of the success of our growing esports club and the opportunities this competition gave our students this semester. I am particularly proud of Adam Farber, who started as the No. 52 seed and was able to win the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate competition. Go Cardinals.”

Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger said, “I’d like to congratulate our players and all those SUNY-wide who participated in the esports competition this fall. So many of our students enjoy video games as fans and/or players, and we’re excited to be part of an initiative that provides a safe outlet for competition and stress-relief, especially amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.”

A similar eight-week season will run in the spring semester. Extreme Networks will continue to serve as the Official Networking Provider of the SUNY-wide esports program and arenas. Esports leaders at SUNY Canton—SUNY’s premier esports program—played a pivotal role in organizing the league. SUNY has also connected with LeagueSpot, a leading platform partner for esports programs, to provide all gameplay and tournament orchestration.

Extreme Networks is the Official Wi-Fi Solutions Provider of the NFL, delivering high-density Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi analytics solutions to 25 NFL teams, and during the past seven Super Bowls. This year marks the seventh season of the Extreme-NFL partnership. Extreme solutions are deployed in professional sports stadiums around the world, and at more than 17,000 schools and 4,500 college campuses worldwide, powering digital education initiatives and enabling competitive esports programs.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme’s website or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About The State University of New York

The State University of New York is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States, and more than 95 percent of all New Yorkers live within 30 miles of any one of SUNY’s 64 colleges and universities. Across the system, SUNY has four academic health centers, five hospitals, four medical schools, two dental schools, the state’s only college of optometry, and manages one US Department of Energy National Laboratory. As of Fall 2019, more than 415,500 students were enrolled in a degree-granting program at a SUNY campus. In total, SUNY serves about 1.3 million students in credit-bearing courses and programs, continuing education, and community outreach programs. SUNY oversees nearly a quarter of academic research in New York. Research expenditures system-wide exceeded $1.7 billion in fiscal year 2019, including significant contributions from students and faculty. There are three million SUNY alumni worldwide, and one in three New Yorkers with a college degree is a SUNY alum. To learn more about how SUNY creates opportunity, visit www.suny.edu.