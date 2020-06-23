SungEel MCC to Hold Virtual Community Forum

From SungEel MCC:

Endicott, NY—In keeping with SungEel MCC America’s ongoing commitment to transparency, the lithium-ion battery recycling company will hold a community forum to address the public’s questions regarding the construction and operation of a new recycling facility set to open in Endicott. The forum will take place on Tuesday, June 30 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. In the interest of time, members of SungEel’s leadership will only address questions submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, June 26 via an online submission form.

WHAT: A virtual community forum allowing the public to pose questions to representatives from SungEel.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 30 at 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Attendees can access the Zoom meeting using the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88643101405. The meeting ID is 886-4310-1405.

Questions can be submitted by June 26 using this link: https://forms.gle/qeqjajVvJTSC63GS8

WHO: Local community members, business owners and all interested parties are encouraged to virtually attend.

