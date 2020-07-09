Summer Skies: Friday, July 10 at 7:30 pm, Live-streamed on Kopernik’s YouTube Channel

From the Kopernik Observatory & Science Center:

Did you know there is a comet that is visible in the early morning sky? Roy will talk about it and what else you can see in the summer skies. He will show some of the latest Hubble Space Telescope images and show you how to locate the International Space Station (ISS) as it flies over Broome County! Learn about the summer constellations and their deep-sky objects. Learn how to read a star map. The program will explore the different deep-sky objects such as the Ring Nebula, Great Cluster in Hercules, and what planets are visible this summer.

You will be able to ask Roy questions through the YouTube Chat window.

Friday Night Livestream

Fridays at 7:30 on Kopernik’s YouTube Channel June 17: Geocaching: Modern Treasure Hunting

Looking for a fun activity to do with the family that will get you out of the house and challenges your mind? Try geocaching, a popular treasure hunt game that uses a hand-held GPS or cell phone. See how to get started in this family-friendly activity. There are literally hundreds of geocaches in the Southern Tier and over 3 million throughout the world. The presentation will explain the rules, terms, equipment, and techniques of geocaching.

June 24: Preview of the Launch of the Newest Mars Rover: PerseveranceIn 2012, NASA landed its biggest and most technologically complex rover to explore the Martian landscape. In the next few weeks, NASA will launch its newest rover Perseverance. Tish will talk about this newest rover and what they plan to accomplish on its mission.