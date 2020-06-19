Summer Reading Program Begins at the Broome County Public Library

From The Broome County Public Library:

The Broome County Public Library’s Summer Reading Program has begun! This year we are running a digital online reading program with activities, programs, and chances to win gift cards. Anyone wishing to sign up may do so at: http://bclibraryny10.readsquared.com/

In addition to the digital reading program, we will be offering a regular packet that will include a bingo card and coloring posters. You can earn up to 5 chances/prizes. Three different Grab-N-Go Bags will also be available each week. The week before, their descriptions will be posted on our Facebook page and website.

There will be a STEM bag, and a Craft bag available for all ages. Call 607-778-6456 or e-mail us at bcplyouthservices@gmail.com to set up a pickup time for either the packets or the Grab-N-Go Bags, both will be available starting June 29th.

As always, we are excited to offer a variety of fun family entertainment, but this summer all of our programs will be online. The Summer Reading Program Flyer with a complete list of programs and times can be found on the Library’s website at http://bclibrary.info/srpchildren