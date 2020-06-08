Subaru ‘Share The Love’ gift doubled by SQSPCA challenge

From the Susquehanna SPCA:

June 5, 2020 – Thanks to Five Star Subaru and Subaru of America, the Susquehanna Society for

the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SQSPCA) is now about a third of the way to meeting its

current SHELTER US matching challenge goal.



SQSPCA Executive Director Stacie Haynes was presented a check for $16,963.64 this week by

Five Star Subaru owner Ben Guenther. The funds were raised during Subaru of America’s Share

The Love® event from November 14, 2019 through January 2, 2020, during which Subaru

donated $250 to the SQSPCA for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased.

“The timing of this gift could not have been better,” Haynes said. “The clock is ticking to raise

$100,000 and this check puts us over $31,000 already.”



From now through August 1, every new donation or pledge to the SHELTER US Campaign will be

matched dollar-for-dollar, up to $100,000, for a total of $200,000 toward the campaign goal.



“Those who can give $5 are now actually helping to contribute $10. A donation of $5,000

becomes $10,000, and so on. This is truly an incredible opportunity,” Haynes explained.

Construction is now underway on the SQSPCA’s new campus, which will include a state-of-theart shelter designed to increase the health and safety of animals, visitors, staff, and volunteers.



The new facility conforms to guidelines established by the Association of Shelter Veterinarians

and will allow the shelter to follow industry best practices, Haynes said.

The SQSPCA is $1.2 million away from its SHELTER US Campaign target of $5 million.



In operation since 1917, the Susquehanna SPCA is a 501c3 charitable organization committed to

caring for homeless, surrendered, and seized companion animals and finding them loving,

forever homes. For more information or to donate, visit https://sqspca.org/