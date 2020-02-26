Students from Apalachin, Campville and Little Meadows share American Music Abroad plans

From: The Apalachin Lions

At a recent Apalachin Lions  meeting, students from our service area of Apalachin, Campville and Little Meadows Pa. shared their American Music Abroad plans and activities.

Travel to Italy, Croatia, Austria, Germany and Switzerland while performing in band, orchestra, or a coral group is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

The group shared dinner and performed a trio and duo for the club members.

Lion President Leigh Ericson presented them a check for their fund raising efforts.

