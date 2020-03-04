Student Music Ensembles to celebrate the Women’s Suffrage Centennial with free concert

From the Vestal Central School District:

Susan B. Anthony will make a special appearance during a memorable concert to celebrate the Centennial of Women’s Suffrage victory.

The free concert is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, in the African Road Auditorium, 600 South Benita Boulevard, Vestal.



Vestal Middle School students in Grades 7/8 Band, Sixth-grade Select Choir and Eighth-grade Woodwind Quartet along with Vestal High School students in the VHS Wind Ensemble and The Vestellas are set to help commemorate the Centennial of Women’s Suffrage.

Patricia Yoder-Clark will be appearing during the concert dressed as famous New York State suffragette Susan B. Anthony to address the audience.

In addition, you will have the opportunity to join the movement and become a suffragette as you pose with a photo cutout of a suffragette. Join us for this special night to hear music written for, and by, women.