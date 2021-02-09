Stray Haven Humane Society to host “My Furry Valentine” Adoption Event

From the Stray Haven Humane Society:

What: Stray Haven Humane Society to host a special adoption event, My Furry Valentine, with

reduced adoptions fees for cats, dogs and puppies to drive community support and

promote adoption.



When: Saturday, February 13, 2021

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM



Where: Stray Haven Humane Society, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, New York



Who: Jen Woodard-Reynolds, Executive Director, Stray Haven Humane Society



Details: Stray Haven Humane Society will hold a special Valentine’s themed adoption event, My Furry Valentine, offering reduced adoption fees for all cats, dogs and puppies. The event will help drive community support for the organization and promote adoption. Gift baskets and a large screen TV will be raffled throughout the day. Adult cat and dog adoptions are discounted to $14, and puppies are $214. All adopted pets are spayed/neutered, fully vaccinated, de-wormed, microchipped, and are given flea/tick preventative.



Stray Haven was established in 1967 and has been proudly serving Tioga County, New York and the

Greater Valley, Pennsylvania for more than 50 years. We provide educational programs and short-term residential care for adoptable animals, all to ensure the protection of animals in the community. Stray Haven believes strongly in their no-kill policy as they seek to pair them with their perfect home.