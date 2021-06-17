Stray Haven Humane Society to host “Feline Friday” adoptions

From the Stray Haven Humane Society:

What: Stray Haven Humane Society will be celebrating Adopt-a-Cat month by hosting Feline Fridays every Friday in June 2021. Cats and kittens will be 2-for-1 on these days with the goal of promoting adoption of cats. Every cat and kitten adopted from Stray Haven is spayed/neutered, fully vaccinated, microchipped, de-wormed, given flea/tick preventative, and ID tag and a carrier.

Kittens are $100, adults are $80 and seniors are $40.

When: Every Friday in June (June 4th, 11th, 18th and 25th) 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Where: Stray Haven Humane Society, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, New York 14892

Who: Jen Woodard-Reynolds, Executive Director, Stray Haven Humane Sciety