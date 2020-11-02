Stray Haven Humane Society & SPCA to host “Paint for Paws” fundraiser

Stray Haven Humane Society & SPCA to host community fundraiser, their first “Paint for

Paws”, where participants will enjoy a guided painting session by a Stray Haven staff

member, and take home a Halloween Cat Masterpiece.

Friday, October 30th, 2020. 5:00 – 6:30 PM at Stray Haven Humane Society & SPCA

194 Shepard Road, Waverly

Stray Haven, a nonprofit 501 (c)(3) has been proudly serving Tioga County, NY and the

Greater Valley, PA for more than 50 years, thanks, in no small part, to a corps of

amazing volunteers and dedicated staff. Through generous donations Stray Haven is

able to provide educational programs and short-term residential care for adoptable

animals all to ensure the protection of animals in the community.



This is the first “Paint for Paws” fundraiser for Stray Haven that was conceived and administered by a staff member. Members of the community will be in attendance as well as additional staff to paint their masterpieces. As a nonprofit, Stray Haven relies on community support through fundraisers, like “Paint for Paws” to remain operational and provide services to the community.



Stray Haven was established in 1967 by Elaine Forkan, the founder. Elaine began Stray Haven Humane Society as a solution to care for stray and abandoned animals in the community. Initially, Stray Have was strictly a volunteer operated non-profit using an old smokehouse, and was established as a 501 (c)(3) on June 1, 1971. As of 2012, Stray Haven proudly transitioned to Tioga County’s only no-kill shelter.

Stray Haven is a Humane Society dedicated to ensuring the protection of animals through education and service.