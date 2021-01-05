Stolen Catalytic Converters; Public Assistance Requested

From the Cortland County Sheriffs Office:

Officers from the Cortland County Sheriffs have been investigating several thefts of Catalytic Converters from underneath vehicles parked at their residences or local businesses throughout Cortland County. Typically, the thefts of Catalytic Converters are taken to the scrap yards, where the person(s) involved get an undisclosed amount of money. To replace Catalytic Converters can be expensive at the owner’s expense. Several other agencies, including the New York State Police, Homer Police Department and the Cortland City Police Department are investigating similar incidents.

This investigation is on-going and anyone who may have information related to these incident(s) is asked to contact Inv. / Sgt. Stacy Billings of the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office – Criminal Investigation Division at (607)758-5536.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind all Citizens of Cortland County to make sure if they see something unusual, to report the incident immediately by calling either 911 or (607) 753-3311.