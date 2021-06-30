Stickley moves this year’s annual factory sale to North Syracuse Outlet Store, July 8 – 11

MANLIUS, NY- Due to unprecedented business demands, Stickley Furniture will relocate this year’s annual

Manlius Factory Sale to the Stickley Factory Outlet in North Syracuse, allowing the company to keep

manufacturing operations running fully.

Following months of pandemic restrictions that saw families invest in home improvements on an

extraordinary scale, Stickley finds itself dealing with record demand for its furniture.

The demand is such that the company is continuing to fill open positions and ramp up production.

“Our Factory Sale is a highlight of the year for so many Stickley lovers in the area, and we were

determined to find a way for it to go forward,” said Edward Audi, President of L. & J.G. Stickley.

“At the same time, we’re working incredibly hard to fulfill orders for customers around the country. So, a

temporary relocation of the sale to our North Syracuse outlet means we can bring local customers the

event they love while keeping factory production running at full capacity.”

Customers can save up to 80% on furniture for every room in the home, including work from home,

mattresses, rugs, outdoor furniture, and more.

There will be pieces available for immediate carry-out or quick delivery, giveaways, and special daily exclusives.

The Stickley Factory Sale will run from Thursday, July 8 to Sunday, July 11 at the Stickley Factory Outlet, 506 South Main Street, North Syracuse.

Hours are as follows:

• Thursday, July 8, 12pm-8pm

• Friday, July 9, 10am-6pm

• Saturday, July 10, 10am-6pm

• Sunday, July 11, 12pm-5pm

L. & J. G. Stickley, Inc. recently celebrated 120 years as a manufacturer of fine furniture.

Stickley fans in town for the Factory Sale can explore over a century of Stickley history at the Stickley Museum, located in the original L. & J.G. Stickley factory in Fayetteville.

The museum will be open Saturday, July 10 from 10am to 5pm.

The newly redesigned Stickley Furniture | Mattress showroom in Fayetteville is open seven

days a week.

For more information, visit shopstickley.com/factory-sale.